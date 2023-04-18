Two and a Half Men: Charlie Sheen, Chuck Lorre reunite on Max

Several years removed from the end of Two and a Half Men, we now have some of the most stunning Charlie Sheen news imaginable.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see the actor reunite with his former executive producer Chuck Lorre for the upcoming Max comedy How to Be a Bookie. It is a recurring role in a show that is all about the change in the sports-betting world over the past several years. While Lorre is well-known for many of his comedies at CBS, his overall deal is technically with Warner Bros. TV, which shares a parent company with the Max streaming service.

(For those confirmed, Max is the new name for HBO Max, which is going to be made official next month.)

So how did this come together? The Deadline report notes that Sheen has made amends with Lorre over the disastrous end to his run on Two and a Half Men, which generated massive headlines and created one of the biggest publicity storms of the 21st century within the TV world. It also completely took over the actual sitcom at times — does anyone else remember just how terrible the end of Two and a Half Men really was? That’s something we’ve tried to forget for a good while now.

As for whether or not this leads to some other roles for Sheen, we’ll have to wait and see. In general, this is a reminder that time can lessen some tension — though, of course, we do tend to think that Lorre benefits from this, as well. How many people were talking about this show prior to this news coming out today? This gets it a good bit more publicity, so this is really a mutually beneficial move for both parties. We’ll just have to see how it pans out in the end.

Did you ever imagine Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre reuniting in any capacity?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







