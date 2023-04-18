Will Trent season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

Are you ready to see Will Trent season 1 episode 12 on ABC next week? We hope so, given that this one is especially important! We are so close to the finale!

Every episode from here on out is going to be all the more important, and what makes this one stand out from the pack if pretty simple — it is tied further to the past of Will and Angie. If you wanted to get an even better sense of who they are and what they’ve gone through, you are going to get a chance to see it here! Of course, we also think that there’s a pretty good chance that this your is going to set the stage for what lies ahead.

Below, you can check out the full Will Trent season 1 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial killer cases tied to Will and Angie’s childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn, from the ’80s.

Who doesn’t love a shocking murder-mystery case that also goes back four decades? It goes without saying, but this is going to be a really tough one to figure out from start to finish.

As a reminder…

If you want to see more of Will Trent down the road, watch live! All indications at the moment do suggest that we’re probably going to be getting more of the show, but it never hurts to do your part. This is a crime drama that fills a massive void and is super old-school in the way that it is presented much of the time.

Luckily, we learned earlier today that the show is coming back for a season 2 — still, there’s a lot to hope for when it comes to a season 3!

