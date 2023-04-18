The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Man in the Hat’

Is The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 going to be the most important one we’ve seen all year? Based on title alone, you may think so.

From the moment that “The Man in the Hat” was rumored as an episode title, we’ve been curious. After all, what in the world does that mean? It’s clearly a reference to Reddington, but why tell a story like this at this particular point? There’s an argument to be made that there is a lot of backstory in here and beyond that, we could also get a few important reveals.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

05/07/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When Red is identified as a possible hostage during a deli robbery in Philadelphia, Dembe and Ressler take action. Back in D.C., Sen. Panabaker evaluates The Task Force’s dealings with Red while Siya digs deeper into her mother’s past.

The Reddington story is inherently interesting, especially since we’re wondering why he was at a deli in Philadelphia in the first place. Also, why would he let someone keep him hostage? None of this feels like the most obvious thing to happen to this guy.

Technically, we should note that Reddington is “identified” … what if it’s not actually him?

The other stories here are pretty interesting in their own right. Take, for starters, Panabaker having to take a long look at the Task Force from her relatively-new position. Meanwhile, what is Siya really looking to gain from all of this? We tend to think the line about Reddington digging into Meera’s past on this past episode was there for a reason … but what is it? We’ll have to wait and see.

