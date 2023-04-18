Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The verdict

Are you ready to see Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 arrive on HBO next week? We sure hope so, as there are big things ahead! We are gearing up for an eventful and emotional conclusion to this story, and one that we hope ends with a dramatic verdict.

So how crazy can this ending really be? That’s an interesting question in its own right, given that if this show is similar to the Perry Mason source material, the title character can’t lose on Mateo and Rafael’s case entirely … or at least that’s what we think. He is still working to find his place and really, succeeding in a case like this would be what propels him for bigger and better things later on.

No matter how it ends, though, one thing does feel pretty clear clear at present: There are going to be a few more major twists and turns coming. Also, at a certain point the defendants have to prepare as though things are not going to go according to plan.

To get a few more details right now on the future, go ahead and check out the Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

As their final day in court nears, Mateo and Rafael prepare for the worst, while Perry, Della, and Paul work with an unlikely ally to sway the prosecution’s hand. Then, after making his closing arguments, Perry faces the consequences of his relentless pursuit of justice.

Will there be a season 3 coming down the road?

At the moment, we wish that there was a clear answer … but unfortunately, that’s not exactly out there. The only advice that we can really over is that if you love Perry Mason, continue to watch here until the very end and encourage all of your friends to do the same! The more that happens, the more possible a renewal will feel.

What do you most want to see moving into Perry Mason season 2 episode 8?

Are you expecting a cliffhanger or some other surprises after the finale? Share right now in the attached comments, and be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

