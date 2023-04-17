Survivor 44 episode 8 sneak peek: How sick is Carson?

In just a handful of days, you’re going to see Survivor 44 episode 8 arrive on CBS, and it is high time for a pretty important question. Is there a real chance that Carson could get medically evacuated from the game?

Well, we should note that this season has already lost two people to medical emergencies. (We know that technically, Matthew pulled himself but there was honestly nothing else that could be done in that situation.) Adding a third would be shocking, but we have also seen it before in the past.

So what is the problem with Carson? In one of the sneak peeks for Wednesday’s episode (watch at the official YouTube Channel), he basically claims that he’s sick from eating too much of the peanut butter and jelly at the reward the day before. This may sound silly, but it’s actually fairly common that a ton of reward food doesn’t settle well with the players. It’s a sudden change to your diet after you are practically starving while playing the game! So long as Carson can bounce back within a day or so, he should be fine — nobody’s going to vote him out because he is feeling weak.

Meanwhile, another sneak peek for this episode features Frannie, who is still struggling after Matt was voted off from the game. She lost her best friend and #1 ally and finds herself in a spot where she feels totally alone. The good news, at least, for Frannie is that there are a lot of other players left and all of a sudden, she is somewhat of a free agent. While we do think it stinks for her to be without Matt on a personal level, on a game level this may actually prove rather helpful to her.

