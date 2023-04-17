Fire Country season 1 episode 20 spoilers: Bode’s huge choice

As we get closer and closer to the end of Fire Country season 1, we don’t think it will be some huge shock that there are dramatic moments ahead. Just think about where the metaphorical table is currently set! Bode may be a skilled firefighter, but he’s also having to balance that out with a delicate family situation and then also the chance to get on parole.

Through the remainder of this season, we do think a successful hearing is at the top of the priority list for Max Thieriot’s character, not that this should come as all that much of a surprise. He wants his opportunity at freedom, but we also think that he views a part of the process with a certain degree of trepidation. Let’s remind everyone that a part of his parole process did not go great in the past and because of that, he may not want to get his hopes up.

Our concern is that before we even get to that hearing, Bode may land himself in some hot water when he makes some choices that have some unfavorable consequences. Based on the early details that we have right now about episode 20 titled “At the end of My Rope,” let’s just say that we’re worried. Look at the full Fire Country season 1 episode 20 synopsis below for some evidence:

“At the End of My Rope” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a deadly explosion at an abandoned mine. Meanwhile, Bode faces a difficult decision that could have serious consequences, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The real concern we have here is that Bode is going to bite off more than he can chew with a fire, or potentially break the rules for the sake of trying to achieve a broader, better goal. Even if he does have good intentions, though, that doesn’t mean everyone else will perceive it that way.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news all about the next Fire Country episode

What do you think we could be seeing moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 20 on CBS in a little while?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for more updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







