All American season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Enter spring break!

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see All American season 5 episode 17 arrive on the air. Want to know more about it?

Well, we should start here by noting that “Mask Off” is going to be set around a very particular moment in time, and one that is really important for everyone: Spring break! It’s that rare chance to step away from the stresses of college or athletics, and with that learn a little more about yourself. Of course, there are also some potential consequences that can come as a result of this, and you have to be prepared for a little bit of that to surface.

Want to learn a few more details all about what you can expect to see? Then go ahead and check out the full All American season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

REBORN – It’s Spring Break for GAU, but the well-deserved break brings some big changes when an old friend surprises Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Olivia (Samantha Logan) searches for the courage to share her truth, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has a decision to make as her career skyrockets, and Layla has an eye-opening conversation. James Lafferty directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#517). Original airdate 4/24/2023.

We know that we are getting a little bit closer to the end of the season and by virtue of that, there will prove to be a few more big-time reveals. Luckily, the writers don’t have to feel a ton of pressure to wrap a lot of this stuff up right now — we already know that there’s another season coming! In the midst of all of these CW shows that could be canceled amidst the new Nexstar deal, it is nice to know that this will not be one of them.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

