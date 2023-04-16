Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There is certainly a great reason to want it on the air in a few hours — or, at the very least, if you care about linear TV ratings.

Let’s just put it this way: There is a pretty jam-packed lineup coming on the network across the board, one that includes Succession followed by the first two episodes of Barry season 4. Why wouldn’t you want the late-night show to follow all of this?

Well, this is where we have some good news! Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is going to be starting up at about 11:02 p.m. Eastern time — a small delay, sure, but we tend to think we can all handle waiting a couple of minutes to see it back around. Of course, we also tend to think that it will be worthwhile.

As for what you can expect here, the show technically has still not done a deep-dive on the Trump indictments from earlier this spring, but how much is there a real craving for that at this particular moment? It’s a fair thing to wonder when the subject has already been so-discussed elsewhere. Instead, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is something else that is akin to the segment on HOAs last week — clearly, that was something of great value to a lot of viewers out there, as it is an issue that impacts many. There just aren’t many people who frequently discuss it.

The future of the Steamboat Willie bit

Rest assured, we are very curious to see how that continues to be featured on the show, as well, given that they are playing around with a company in Disney that may not be too thrilled with what they are doing. Odds are, we’ll find out over the next couple of episodes.

What are you most hoping to see on the latest Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

What are you most hoping to see on the latest Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

(Photo: HBO.)

