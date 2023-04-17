Barry season 4 episode 3 preview: Road ahead for Bill Hader, cast

Following today’s big two-episode premiere, what can you expect moving into Barry season 4 episode 3 on HBO next week?

Let’s start off here, of course, by emphasizing what the schedule is going to look like. Even though we were lucky to get a solid hour of the Bill Hader show this week, that’s not going to be a trend that lasts as we move forward. Instead, the plan is to give us an episode a week the rest of the way, and we’re sure that the predicament around the title character is only going to get worse and worse.

It’s been known for a good while now that season 4 is going to be the final one and by virtue of that, we would say to prepare for some sort of inevitable outcome. The plan here from the start was to give us a certain element of closure, but not have the show overstay its welcome. How much story can be told following that arrest? Well, we’re going to find out.

Given that we are so close to the end, don’t be shocked if HBO keeps a lot of their finer details close the vest for a little while. After all, here is what the network has released for episode 3, which carries with it the title of “You’re Charming”:

What’s wrong with you?

Yes, that’s it. Barry is continuing the trend of a few other shows that are working to make their descriptions either in-character or almost canon to what is going on within the show. Realistically, HBO also realizes that they really don’t have to prioritize any of these to get people to watch — for the time being, this is without a doubt one of the biggest feathers that they have in their cap.

Let’s just see what the future holds, shall we? Also, let’s hope for some dramatic twists every single step of the way.

