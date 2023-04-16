The Company You Keep season 1 episode 9 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode on ABC, do you want to get The Company You Keep season 1 episode 9 return date? How about a few other details on what lies ahead?

Without further ado, we should really kick things off here by sharing some of the bad news — you won’t have a chance to get Milo Ventimiglia and the rest of the cast back next week. We are embarking here on a hiatus — it is a fairly short hiatus, but one that is clear nonetheless. The plan is for episode 9 to arrive on April 30 and from there, we imagine that there are going to be new episodes for the rest of the season.

With that, we of course hope that there is going to be enough momentum established to ensure that we get some sort of season 2 down the road. Nothing is confirmed there as of yet, and we do wonder if the network will be patient as they check out a lot of different DVR numbers along the way. We tend to think so at the moment! We do think the higher-ups believe in the show and like Milo’s star power, but nothing within the world of this show is guaranteed.

Below, you can check out the full The Company You Keep season 1 episode 9 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Realizing they want the same thing, Emma and Daphne agree to work together to take down the Maguires. Later, the Nicolettis consider selling the bar when a great offer comes their way, and David announces he is done with politics. (TV-14, L)

If nothing else, doesn’t this sound like a good story that is very-much worth the wait? It’s a chance to see different characters work together and there is always something great that goes along with that.

What do you most want to see moving into The Company You Keep season 1 episode 9 on ABC?

Are you bummed out to be waiting a while for it? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







