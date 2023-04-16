A Spy Among Friends season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at MGM+?

Following the end of tonight’s finale at MGM+, can you expect A Spy Among Friends season 2 to happen? Or, is this going to mark the end?

As you probably imagined, there are a handful of important things to say here … but let’s begin with where things actually stand for the Guy Pearce – Damian Lewis thriller. The show is a British important and, as of right now, it was designed to be a limited series. Most of the story from the source material has been covered, so there is no fundamental reason to bring it back for anything more down the road.

Could that change? Well, we do tend to think it would be silly to rule it out as a possibility entirely. We have seen so many instances already of limited series ending up getting another batch of episodes, even when there is established source material. A great example of this is Big Little Lies, and there is also some conversation out there about it happening for Daisy Jones and the Six. For the time being, though, it does not appear as though A Spy Among Friends is going to be moving in that direction at all.

Here is the good news that we can currently share, at least if you are a fan of Damian Lewis — you will have a chance to see more of him a little later this year. The actor is returning to Billions as Bobby Axelrod, and we know that he has already shot a bunch of footage for it.

In general, we’re talking here about an actor who is rather prolific when it comes to his TV projects. Regardless of how long he sticks around for the aforementioned Showtime series, we’re sure that he will have some other interesting stuff down the road.

As for MGM+, we know that it will continue to acquire and/or product plenty more interesting content, as well.

(Photo: MGM+.)

