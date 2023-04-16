Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Everyone compromised?

As we get ourselves prepared for Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, are things about to get that much worse? All of a sudden, it feels fair to ask this question.

Want more evidence of this? Then just go ahead and look at where a lot of these characters are. John Weir and his team are all fairly isolated and compromised, and it’s just now starting to become clear of how they were being tracked. Every move that they’ve tried to make has been outflanked, and that’s because of their being an enemy hidden within plain sight.

One of the things that the show has done a good job at right now is creating adversaries to Weir who actually feel compelling, dangerous, and difficult to defeat largely because of how organized that they have been. Kiefer Sutherland’s character has been playing catch-up for most of the series and we’re still not altogether sure that he’s in a better spot now.

So where are things going to be moving into this upcoming episode in seven days? Once again, we’re in a precarious place and at this point, it feels more and more like the key to a better future may just be Senator Evans, who clearly has some higher aspirations — just in case the stakes were not high enough already.

If there’s one thing that we know about Kiefer Sutherland shows…

They tend to get more and more dramatic/intense as time goes on. We absolutely are expecting that as the series moves forward, so be prepared for that and/or some other moments where your hair stands on end. There is a lot of room for some other surprises out there, and we’re certainly stoked to see where a lot of that is going to go as the show moves forward.

