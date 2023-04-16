Magnum PI season 5 episode 9: Who is in the most danger?!

Tonight on NBC, Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 is going to be here after a week off the air — so what is there to be excited about? How should you be nervous?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying not to be surprised if this installment causes you to run the gamut when it comes to emotions. Just think about it like this: Higgins will be going undercover at a mental institution but in the process of that, she could be subject to some dangerous hallucinations. These could play off of some of her worst fears and traumas and at a certain point, Thomas and his friends will have to be afraid for her safety … if they can figure out what’s going on in time.

Series star Jay Hernandez is directing “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” and over the course of it, be prepared to see him utilize a number of different tricks to achieve the desired result. The goal entering this episode is to clearly instill a sense of grave uncertainty and fear for Higgins, but also to play around with the form and show what’s going on with Higgins in a way that is somewhat different from the average episode.

So when you consider all of this, it makes all the sense in the world to be fearful for Juliet entering the hour … but what about some other characters? Well, this is where we throw the reminder out there that within the world of this show, nobody is truly safe thanks to what’s going on with the Captain Greene investgiation.

Can we guarantee that this storyline will resurface tonight? Not exactly, but you should be well-aware that there are only two episodes left in this half of the season and by virtue of that, the writers are going to throw some more surprises your way at some point. (Next week’s installment could very well be the last one until fall.)

Related – When can you expect part 2 of Magnum PI season 5 to realistically premiere?

What are you anticipating that we will see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 tonight?

Share your thoughts and predictions now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







