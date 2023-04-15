Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Is filming starting soon?

Are you going to be seeing Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 arrive on CBS in the relatively near future? Well, let’s just say there are reasons for optimism, at least when it comes to filming.

If production for the latest batch of episodes right around the corner? It at least feels that way! In a post on Twitter back in February, Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) noted that filming for the next batch of episodes would be starting up two months. That brings us, of course, to where we are right now. Filming dates can always change, but there are reasons to be optimistic that things are starting up soon!

Of course, one of the things that we’re personally hoping for at this point is that we get another morsel or two once the cameras rolling, whether it be the established cast back at work or some other familiar faces joining them. We don’t think that it’s a surprise to know that we would love Matthew Gray Gubler and/or Daniel Henney to be back in some form.

If production does start up here, what we can at least say is that the schedules could work out; of course, nothing there is guaranteed! No matter who returns and who doesn’t, the first season was set up with a really compelling cliffhanger. The mysterious gold star organization is going to be spotlighted further, and we will also see Elias Voight shifted more into a position where he is an informant of some sort. The team may loathe the guy and yet, they could be stuck working with him! That is very-much different than what they’ve had to deal with when it comes to any UnSub in the past.

Fingers crossed that we get to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 at some point later this year — there’s no reason to doubt it turning up at some point, provided that production really is on the way soon.

