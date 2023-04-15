Call the Midwife season 13: Cast reunites as filming looms

Are you ready for Call the Midwife season 13 to arrive down the road? We sure hope so, as we are another step closer to it happening.

In a new post over on Facebook, the show’s official page made it clear that the cast and crew are starting to get back around each other — while filming has not officially begun as of yet, we are inching ever closer to this point:

“Call the Midwife Series 13: Countdown to filming!! Our cast and production team reconvene for the start of the next season’s work. Hello all! Since our tumultuous season 12 finished airing at the end of February, our intrepid team have been grabbing the chance to rest up, relax, or else fit in some quick theatrical work before filming commences again!

“But today marked an important celebration – our team gathered at a plush venue in the west end of London for their first get-together before the cameras roll again and the scripts drop through the doors.”

So what is the timeline going to be for the show moving forward? Well, the Christmas Special (airing later this year) will be the first thing that gets put into the can, which is largely ironic in that people will have to pretend they have the holiday spirit several months in advance. Following that, work will begin on season 13 proper, which will air next year on both BBC One and PBS. We know already that this is not the final season, so you don’t have to sit around and worry about that. Instead, just focus on what sort of challenges could be coming for all of these different characters. We’re entering a new year and with that comes subtle growth — both for all of them, but also for Poplar at the same exact time.

What are you the most geared up to see entering Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to share more of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more information during the hiatus.

(Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

