Sweet Tooth season 2 premiere: A teaser + what to expect!

Are you ready for the Sweet Tooth season 2 premiere to finally be here? There is no denying that we have waited a LONG time to see it. Yet, the show is coming to Netflix in just two weeks on April 27, and we’d suggest you prepare for more fantasy, drama, surrealism, and also some dramatic twists and turns.

So how can you best prepared for some of the specific stories ahead? We suppose that a good starting-off point, at least at the moment, is sharing the official season 2 synopsis below via the streaming service themselves:

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

For those who want to get a teaser, meanwhile, you can do that over at the link here. The obvious challenge here is keeping everyone engaged after such a long hiatus but at the same time, you do have established source material here. We know that it’s going to be visually stunning and driven creatively in a way that absolutely makes it stand out.

In the end, let’s hope that this lives up to season 1! We’re sure that there will be a few more details that surface over the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sweet Tooth season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







