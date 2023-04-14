1923 season 2: Another venue for Paramount+ news ahead?

The wait for 1923 season 2 has already been exhausting, and of course we wish that there was more to share on it already!

Unfortunately, at this point one thing is fairly clear, and it’s that we are going to be following the pace of whatever Paramount+ wants, and that is not the easiest thing in the world to pinpoint. Yet, we’ll have to wait and see whatever they want to do.

Here is the thing, though — as much as things could be quiet over the next month when it comes to 1923, there is a case for more activity after that. Why is that? Two simple words should be mentioned at this point: Emmy campaigns. We do think that Paramount+ is going to at least try to make a reasonable push for this show and honestly, it does make a good bit of sense for them to do so. Why not go ahead and try to garner some attention when you have Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren?

Go ahead and remember this — promotional campaigns for Emmy also mean more opportunities to promote the show, and we’re pretty darn confident that this is something that the folks at Paramount+ are going to want to do. Even though season 2 most likely will not arrive until late 2023 or early 2024, that’s not going to stop the questions!

Of course, we wonder if Ford or any other cast members will even have much to say on season 2 at this point. Just remember for a moment here that the cast and crew may not start filming until the summer, and with the way that Taylor Sheridan tends to write, we don’t think that they are going to get some scripts months in advance.

From an action and drama perspective, let’s just hope that the new season lives up to the hype! That cliffhanger involving Spencer and Alex is definitely one for the ages.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

