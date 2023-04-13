CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 19 return date: ‘Dead Memories’

Want to get the CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 19 return date at CBS — or, at the very least, a better idea of what lies ahead? Have no fear, as we’ve got you covered on both of these fronts.

The first thing that we really should do here, though, is get a little bit of the bad news out of the way — we are going to be waiting for a good while to see the crime drama back on the air. There is no installment next week, and the same goes for the week after that. The plan for now is to bring it back around on Thursday, May 4 with a story titled “Dead Memories,” one that will continue to give you a little more franchise nostalgia.

Want to get a little more insight all about what you can expect to see here? Then go ahead and check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Dead Memories” – When wrongly accused former suspect Gene Farrow (J.P. Manoux) enters the Crime Lab covered in blood, wielding a cleaver and looking for Allie Rajan, the CSI team investigates his peculiar story about a macabre party with a fatal ending, on CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders.

Just from reading that alone, it does feel abundantly clear that there is some pretty fascinating stuff coming around the bend — and of course, we’re curious to see what sort of stories that we’re going to see after the fact here! There are only a handful of episodes still to come this season, and we are anticipating that a lot of them are going to be very much entertaining or surprising. We know that this can be a pretty dark show, and we don’t expect the writers to shy away from that as near the end.

For now, we’re just happy to know that there is a season 3 renewal coming to CBS.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

