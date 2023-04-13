Ghosts season 2 episode 20 return date at CBS: What’s ahead

Following tonight’s all-new wedding-themed episode, do you want to know the Ghosts season 2 episode 20 return date over at CBS? Then consider us happy to help!

In general, we know that we entering the home stretch of this season, though the mere idea of this does not exactly fill our heart with joy. It would be great to see a lot more of this series and this particular cast but unfortunately, we’re not going to be getting that. Instead, the idea here is for the comedy to return on Thursday, April 27 with a story that is titled “Woodstone’s Hottest Couple” — a title alone that feels pretty ripe for comedy.

Unfortunately, there is no synopsis for this installment available as of this writing — so, at least for now, we’ll have to use our imagination on this one.

So what lies ahead after the fact here? Well, let’s just say that there is another installment planned on May 4 in “Whodunnit,” and after that, we are going to have the season 2 finale on May 11. We already know that there is another season coming to the network down the road, so that isn’t something that you have to worry about for the time being. Instead, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the rest of this season is fun, meaningful, and different from almost everything else that is out there.

Could there be a huge cliffhanger at the end of the season?

We certainly wouldn’t rule anything out at the moment but at the same time, we also don’t really think that something like that is altogether needed. At the moment, we’d argue that the most important thing is just that we end up seeing some meaningful moments that keep people talking over the summer.

After all, we do not expect that the next batch of episodes is going to premiere until at least September or October…

(Photo: CBS.)

