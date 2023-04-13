Bel-Air season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Bel-Air season 2 episode 9, there is absolutely a lot of stuff that the Peacock drama has to take on! Remember here that there are only a couple of episodes left until the season is over, and we are more than likely left on some big, devastating cliffhanger.

For the time being, though, let’s just address where things stand, starting off with Will starting to realize that Doc is not exactly how he presented himself to be. The bribes showcase more of how delicate a position Will may now find himself in — is it going to be easy at all to leave this team? We don’t think so, but we will say it’s a pretty good thing that Phil looked over and amended the contract in the first place.

We also should note that we don’t necessarily think that Bel-Air is trying to offer up some commentary about the entire state of AAU athletics; however, it is a reminder that not everyone is in this business for the right reason, and that is something all prospective superstars should be aware of far in advance.

Meanwhile, for Carlton he just needs to find a way to get himself in a better place after his relapse, especially since Geoffrey now knows that nothing is exactly how it was previously presented to him. Some of his secrets could come home to roost.

Will every story this season be tied up at the end of the day?

That remains to be seen, but since there already is a Bel-Air season 3 renewal, we don’t think that the producers are going to be feeling that sort of pressure.

Instead, they should really just take their time handling the storylines and struggles around Will, Carlton, and the rest of these characters. Overall, this remains a pretty strong end product; who would have ever thought a dramatic version of a beloved sitcom could work so well?

(Photo: Peacock.)

