School Spirits season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big finale today on Paramount+, can you expect a School Spirits season 2 renewal? Or, should we expect to be at the end of the road now?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a few different things well-worth getting into here … but let’s begin by noting that the streaming series starring Peyton List does not have an altogether-clear future, at least for the time being. Given that the season 1 finale just aired today, we don’t think anyone should be shocked by the fact that there are no clear answers. We’re going to need to be patient for a little while to see what happens.

Like most other streaming shows out there, School Spirits is going to have a complicated equation that will help to determine whether or not it comes back for more. A part of it will be the total number of viewers who watched, for sure, but also how quickly some of them binged the show and also how it compares to other programs within the target demographic. We do think that Paramount+ could benefit from having more original programming within this genre, mostly for the sake of expanding their viewer base.

The most important thing, at least for now, is that the cast and crew do seem interested in there being a season 2 down the road — that’s the thing that makes us believe that if the show does come back, we’re going to have some interesting ideas.

When could more episodes air?

Well, odds are you’d be waiting for at least a little while. We do think that the streaming service likes to make shows annual releases but even with a short season, it could still be spring or summer 2024, at the earliest. Would we love it before that? Sure, but we’re also a part of a TV world right now where we are growing accustomed to being forced to wait a long time to see some shows back on the air.

That is, alas, especially the case for streaming.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

