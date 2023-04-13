Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to see the medial drama back alongside the Station 19 spin-off? Let’s just say that there is a lot of big stuff ahead!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news. There IS going to be a new episode of both shows airing in the next couple of hours. Not only that, but you’re actually going to see a lot of great content from start to finish. There are technically three hours of this universe ahead, as there is a two-hour Grey’s Anatomy event planned that is going to serve as the departure of Kelly McCreary from the show. It’s going to be hard to lose her, but this is clearly also a pretty big reinvention at this given point in time. Remember that Ellen Pompeo has scaled back her time on-screen and there’s going to be a showrunner change at the end of the season.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead on these episodes, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 14, “Get It All Out” – “Emotions boil over at the station as the team chafes against Theo’s leadership style. Carina enlists Ben and Maya to help her with a patient in an uncomfortable position. Natasha and Sullivan’s relationship hits a roadblock.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 14 and 15, “Shadow of Your Love” and “Mama Who Bore Me” – “It’s Maggie’s last day. Amelia’s relationship with Kai is tested, and Ben worries as Bailey’s doxing intensifies. With Levi’s help, a patient celebrates a milestone. Jo processes a difficult diagnosis, and Maggie and Winston decide their future.”

By the end of these episodes, hopefully we’ll be in a spot where we’ve got a little bit of closure on Maggie’s story at the very least. We do know that there could be potential to bring her back at some point down the road, so at the very least, that’s not something you have to worry about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tonight on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







