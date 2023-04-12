A League of Their Own season 2 renewal, episode count confirmed

We’ve expected this news to come out for some time and today, it’s finally official: A League of Their Own season 4 is happening at Prime Video.

Are we happy that there is some closure ahead for this story, especially since fans fought SO hard to get it back online? Absolutely, but here comes the bittersweet part: Season 2 is only going to run for four episodes. This was previously reported, but confirmed today by Deadline.

In a statement, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, had the following to say on the subject:

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades … After hearing what [Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham] and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

Meanwhile, Graham and Jacobson had the following to share about the series coming to a close:

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy … While obviously, we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

When will these new episodes premiere?

Since we are not talking about a huge number of episodes, we’d obviously prefer to get something more sooner rather than later. However, we are also certainly aware of the fact that Prime Video shows often do take a long time to get on the service; remember that it took years for Jack Ryan to arrive, and we are still waiting for premiere date news when it comes to the next season of The Wheel of Time.

What do you think about A League of Their Own being renewed for a shortened season 2 at Prime Video?

Are you still bummed-out that it’s not more? Share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

