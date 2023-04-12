Rennervations season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

After the big premiere today on Disney+, is there a chance that a Rennervations season 2 happens at some point down the road?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share where things stand at the moment — nothing has been decided when it comes to the future of the Jeremy Renner series. We do think that there is going to be a pretty strong case to be made for more, mostly because this is the sort of purpose-driven work that the actor really seems to love. If the viewership numbers are there on the streaming service, why not bring it back? This is something that can be done when Renner is not working on another project, and we’ll have to wait and see where things shake out when it comes to his schedule.

One of the most important factors in pondering over the future right now has to, of course, be seeing how things are when it comes to Renner’s own health. He is still recovering from a near-fatal snowplow accident over the holiday season, and while he was well enough to do press for this show, that doesn’t mean that he will be able to get back out filming in the near future. The same goes for some of his other projects, including a possible season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown.

Ultimately, one thing that could easily help the future of Rennervations is the positive relationship that the actor has with Disney as a whole. Just remember for a moment the long-term history he has as Hawkeye within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; we also don’t think it is any coincidence that most of the recent press he’s done has been with shows and networks under their umbrella.

There is no specific timeline as to when a renewal will be announced here, but we are hoping to learn at least something more by the end of the year.

(Photo: Disney+.)

