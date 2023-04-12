Harry Potter TV series set for Max streaming service; 10-year plan!

After weeks of rumors, a Harry Potter TV series is now a sure thing — and that’s far from the most shocking to report today.

During a huge press event, HBO Max (soon to be re-branded Max next month) revealed that they are going to make a ten-year (!) adaptation of the J.K. Rowling books. It remains unclear if this means ten seasons, or just that the project will last ten years. We think more of the latter just because there are only seven books in the popular series; however, some books are also considerably longer than others. There could be a conversation later about how all of this is split up; Rowling will be on board as an executive producer.

Here is how the streamer described the show in a press release this morning:

The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.

Meanwhile, Casey Boys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, said the following:

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way … Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

This order shows further how committed Warner Bros. Discovery is to franchises, and it is somewhat surprising to get remakes for this entire series so soon after the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out. Nonetheless, it is happening. This apparent commitment is reminiscent of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Prime Video, which has become fairly polarizing in a short period of time.

(Photo: Max.)

