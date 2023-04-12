Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Field trip…

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 22? Well, the finale is right around the corner!

After breaking out during its freshman season the Quinta Brunson show has had more opportunities to tell even more great stories this time around. We’ve had a LOT of really memorable installments and now, “Franklin Institute” has to cap things off. We’re going to have a field trip! Of course, when is a field trip more than just that? We could be about to learn.

To get a few more bits and pieces of insight now, go ahead and check out the Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 22 synopsis below:

Abbott Elementary takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute. Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him. Ava teaches the students about aliens, leading to chaos when someone spots an extraterrestrial in the museum.

(TV-PG)

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of this story? We certainly think that the option is there! However, the writers don’t necessarily have to do something like this since we don’t think viewers are going to stop watching the show all of a sudden now. There is a season 3 coming, and we anticipate that it is going to be a part of the network schedule this fall. We’re excited to check that out, but in general, we really just want to see if the show can keep its momentum.

We just hope that the ending feels organic to the stories that are being told right now — there really shouldn’t be pressure to try to deliver something that is super-high stakes. Just let Janine and Gregory both have some great moments and we’re going to be happy with the result at the end.

