Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? We know that there is a lot to look forward to in the next new episode — namely, the return of Oliver Queen! It is the sort of thing to easily get you amped-up with excitement, and we are ready to see whatever the writers and producers are bringing to the table alongside Stephen Amell.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of bad news: You are not going to have a chance to see the show back tonight. Instead, the plan is for The Flash to come back on April 26 with “It’s My Party and I’ll Die if I Want To,” which has to be one of the better titles in the history of the show.

For a few more details, check out the full season 9 episode 9 synopsis below:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin) but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi (#909). Original airdate 4/26/2023.

Every single thing about this episode suggests that it is going to be a blast. For starters, this marks an opportunity to see other familiar faces beyond Stephen Amell, and we know that Bloodwork is a pretty spectacular villain. Ever since he was first defeated, he’s been buying his time waiting to figure out when to strike again. It makes sense that he does this with a birthday milestone, given that so much of the character’s MO was finding a way to conquer death. He never wanted to admit or accept the idea that things had to come to some sort of natural end.

Ultimately, we’re expecting a lot of chaos here — but also, we don’t think the show is going to alter the course of what we’ve seen so far in the Arrowverse. We don’t necessarily believe that Oliver is suddenly alive.

