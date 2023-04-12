Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Happy endings

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 4 next week? Well, there is a lot to prepare for!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve come to better know and understand the Schmicago world that Josh and Melissa have found themselves in at the moment. It’s not anywhere near as happy as they were expecting going into it. There’s already been a murder and an imprisonment, and that’s before we even got into anything this week!

Next week, you will be getting into a story titled “Something Real” that could bring with it quite a few interesting implications. Josh and Melissa seem to think that they know what the potential endgame could be for the two of them in Schmicago. Unfortunately, finding their way out of here is going to be SO much easier said than done.

Below, you can check out the full Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

After Josh and Melissa realize they need to find a happy ending for everyone, they try to make that happen — with unintended consequences.

One of the things that you can probably be assured of at this point is rather simple — even though this season does by and large have a darker tone than most of what we saw in season 1, there are still going to be occasions to smile. That is a part of the overall narrative and we’re looking forward to all of the various highs and lows that go along with it.

Also, we’re sure that eventually, Josh and Melissa are going to find their way to return home — this is not the sort of show that’s just going to trap them forever in some unusual / musical place. The big question is just how much they will change as we go from point A to point B.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

