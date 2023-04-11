Snowfall season 6 episode 9: Who will die before series finale?

As so many of you at this point know, Snowfall season 6 episode 9 is coming to FX tomorrow and it is going to be huge. This is the penultimate episode of the series and whatever happens here will carry directly into the series finale. The stakes are huge, and the odds of tragedy are high.

So who do we expect to not make it to the finale? We feel reasonably confident that we are going to lose someone, and it is largely a question of who said someone is. For the record, the only person we think is 100% safe is Franklin Saint based on the story (you can’t kill him before the finale) — though we’d also thrown Wanda on here since there is chatter about a spin-off.

Louie – Given how deep she’s gone into the business operation with Teddy, and the fact that she recently lost Jerome, we don’t know how you can be confident in her future at this point.

Leon – Even if Wanda most likely surviving, does this mean that Leon will join her? He’s become a powerful voice for change and yet, we worry about him getting caught in the crosshairs.

Teddy – It remains hard to believe that the show would eradicate its biggest antagonist in episode 9, but there are certainly reasons to think that he’ll be taken out. It could happen at Franklin’s hand, but it’s hard to imagine anything being as predictable as it currently seems.

Veronique – Sure, Franklin may get the money he so desperately wants from Teddy, but there is still a chance that massive consequences could be coming his way. Losing her would be a part of that.

Cissy – If not the woman he loves, we could also lose his mother.

At this point, we’re just preparing for the worst — the end of Snowfall was never planned to be some pleasant trot through a meadow. It was going to be intense and tear-jerking from the beginning. Get prepared accordingly.

What do you think is going to happen on Snowfall season 6 episode 9?

Who do you think will die? Share right now in the comments, and come back for other updates.

