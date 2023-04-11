Superman & Lois season 3 episode 6 return date: ‘Of Sound Mind’

Want to know the official Superman & Lois season 3 episode 6 return date on The CW after the events of tonight’s installment? We can’t blame you. This is a pretty fantastic season and with that, we want more as soon as humanly possible.

Now, we do have to insert a record scratch and share some of the bad news — there is no installment on the air tonight. Instead, it’s coming on Tuesday, April 25. That’s where you can see “Of Sound Mind” airing. There is a lot that you can expect from start to finish here.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the Superman & Lois season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Diana Valentine directed the episode written by George Kitson (#306). Original airdate 4/25/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode it’s our expectation that we are going to see at least the Superman story move forward in a few different directions. The Lois story, meanwhile, is going to be a long-term thing. Cancer is a human struggle and it’s something that Clark cannot save or stop. This is going to be about perseverance, patience, and being there for one another.

Now, of course we still have more than half the season still to come, and we are anticipating a lot of action and drama to come along with that. Let’s just hope that everything lives up to expectations at the end of the day, shall we?

