NCIS season 20: The schedule ahead of the finale

Following last night’s NCIS season 20 episode, you should know that we are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back.

How long? Well, let’s keep that pretty simple. The plan, at least for now, is to bring the show back on Monday, May 1. The long wait gives the post-production team plenty of time to prepare for the future and beyond just that, it allows CBS as a network to capitalize on May sweeps.

When we think more about the schedule ahead for the show once it comes back, it’s actually not that complicated at all. You’re going to have a chance to see a story a week, every week, until eventually the finale airs on May 22. The schedule here is mapped out in a fairly simple way, and that is intentional at the end of the day. You want to have momentum leading into the finale, and that means making sure that there are not a lot of hiatuses sprinkled in there throughout.

Are we going to get some sort of buildup heading into the last episode? There could be a few little clues dropped along the way, but we wouldn’t be that shocked if the main narrative of the finale comes out of left field. We have seen that happen in seasons before — or, at times we’ve seen stories where there have only been a couple of little teases sprinkled in here and there. From where we stand, both of these things are very well possible and we’ll have to see just what the writers decide.

No matter what…

Can we all just collectively celebrate the fact that the series is going back for more? A season 21 was greenlit some time ago, and that does open the door for some sort of cliffhanger.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

