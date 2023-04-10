Star Wars: The Bad Batch renewed for season 3; will be final one

For everyone out there looking to get a little bit more of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, let’s just go ahead and say this: You’re going to have one more chance to see all of this play out.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Disney+ animated series is going to be back for at least one more season — with that being said, this is also going to be the final one. The timing of this news at least allows there to be some sort of fitting end to the story, and that’s always going to be important for any set of writers.

Ultimately, you can call this news bittersweet if you want, but clearly, there are going to be plenty of other projects across the greater Star Wars TV universe, as well. Just think for a moment about everything else that is out there! We know that there will be Ahsoka, The Acolyte, new movies, and most likely a fourth season of The Mandalorian. We also don’t think that this franchise is ever going to move away from animation, given just how iconic it has been over the years.

Now, of course we could get more into when Star Wars: The Bad Batch is going to be returning with new episodes, given that there is a certain amount of mystery that exists around that as well. Our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see something more at some point in 2024, even though we are very well aware of the fact that crafting good television takes a good bit of time — especially with animation. There is a reason why so many shows within this medium actually take a good bit of time in order to produce.

Hopefully, we will at least get a slightly better sense of when things are coming for this show when we get around to the end of the year.

What do you think about Star Wars: The Bad Batch being renewed for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned — there are some other updates on the way that you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







