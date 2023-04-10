Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We already know that we’ve been waiting for a while to see season 20 episode 18 titled “Head Games.” Are we getting a chance to see it now?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and sink our teeth into it: You will be seeing this installment in just a few hours! We do think that this installment very much fits the bill of what you would expect from this show. There is going to be a great case at the heart of the hour, but also something a little more personal.

In particular, the personal stuff this time around is going to be geared towards, Kasie, as she is forced to deal with a delicate situation in her personal life.

To get some other updates on what lies ahead, go ahead and share the full NCIS season 20 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Head Games” – The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack. Also, Kasie navigates a potential medical scare, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we are anticipating a lot of big stuff from start to finish here, and we also are crossing our fingers very much that we’re going to have a chance to see Kasie be okay at the end of all of this. The fact that the synopsis notes that this is a “potential medical scare” makes us think there is at least a chance that it is not and honestly, we’re going to cling to just about whatever hope that we possibly can at the moment.

