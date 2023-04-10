Is All American new tonight on The CW? We don’t think it would come as a jaw-dropper that we are excited for more of the show. Now, it all comes down to when there is a proper chance to see it. In a perfect world, we’d have some more episodes back on the air tonight after the recent hiatus.

So is this actually going to be the case? Well in a word, no. There is no installment set to arrive at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and for now, the plan is to have it return on April 17. At least at that point, we know that we’ll have a chance to see some episodes in succession. The story around GAU is going to head into the spring, and with that will come some opportunities to relax, but also for new-found struggles. So many characters are still reeling from Billy’s death, and that is going to be a very important part of the story.

Want to get some more information? Then without further ado, take a look below for details all about the next two episodes!

Season 5 episode 16, “My Name Is” – Second Chances – Hoping to revive the GAU football program, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) take a page from the Billy Baker playbook and revisit some former football stars as potential walk-ons… without Coach Kenny’s (Mustafa Speaks) blessing. Olivia (Samantha Logan), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) look for an escape from their current life stressors and ultimately rediscover themselves in the process. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) tries to straddle football and the fraternity, and Coop (Bre-Z) gets great news but it may cost her something precious. Karimah Westbrook directed the episode written by John A. Norris and Chynna Ladage (#516). Original airdate 4/17/2023.

Season 5 episode 17, “Mask Off” – REBORN – It’s Spring Break for GAU, but the well-deserved break brings some big changes when an old friend surprises Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Olivia (Samantha Logan) searches for the courage to share her truth, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has a decision to make as her career skyrockets, and Layla has an eye-opening conversation. James Lafferty directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#517). Original airdate 4/24/2023.

We know already that there is an All American season 6 renewal coming to The CW down the road, so absolutely that’s not something to worry about! Let’s just hope, in the end, for all sorts of big stories as we get closer and closer to the finale.

What do you most want to see on All American season 5 episode 16 when it airs on The CW?

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

