Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18: When will we see first promo?

Are you excited to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 on CBS? We’re getting near the end of the season and yet, there are still some great things coming!

Unfortunately, we just know that we’re going to be waiting a little while to see it — there is no installment on Friday, and the plan is for Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast to be back when we get around to April 21.

So when will we get some more information — or, to be specific, a first-look promo? We’d obviously love to get it in the relatively near future, but we’ll probably be stuck waiting until this Friday (April 14). Typically, promos for this show arrive following episodes, whether they be new ones or repeats. We just wouldn’t expect anything too substantial here, largely because it feels like promos for Blue Bloods have been shrinking increasingly over time.

Where we probably will be able to see something at least a little bit greater for the show is in an official episode 18 synopsis, whenever that is released. Unfortunately, there’s just not much of a specific timeline as of yet as to when that will be. CBS typically releases these at least a week before episodes air, but it can be longer here and there.

The #1 thing we most want to see

It has to be tied to Erin Reagan, right? We know that she has been trying to make her campaign for District Attorney work more and more over time, and we were reminded on this past episode that she and Crawford can still get along if need be.

Personally, we wonder if there was some sort of breakthrough when it comes to Jack on this past episode. It has been rather clear that she’s been keeping him at arm’s length and vice-versa. Is there a case to change that? At the very least, we know that Peter Herrmann is returning at the end of the season.

