Fire Country season 1 episode 19: Where is the first promo?

If you are eager to see Fire Country season 1 episode 19 arrive on CBS, know that we are right there with you! There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the future of the Max Thieriot drama, especially in the wake of some of what lies ahead.

For us, there are really two separate stories that each stand out in their own way — the state of Eve, and then also beyond that what is going on when it comes to Bode and the parole hearing. Why know that he is so afraid of getting his hopes up based on what’s happened in the past, but for us personally, we really hope that this works out.

Is that going to happen in episode 19? Not so much. We know that the hearing is still a couple of months away and unless there’s a huge time jump right around the corner, that is probably not happening and we should be aware of that in advance.

So when are you going to have a chance to see a first-look promo for what’s coming? Well, there’s a reasonable chance that it will emerge on Friday, following the next repeat coming on the air. After all, that’s what we have seen on a number of occasions already! We don’t expect anything that is hugely stuffed with spoilers, but we could have a better chance to see the characters who are in danger and what the next big fire is going to be.

When will you get some more details about the finale?

Well, let’s just say that we anticipate it to surface over the next few weeks — we would be surprised if it is not out there in some form by the time we get around to the end of the month.

Oh, and here is a reminder that we are totally expecting some sort of cliffhanger at the end of everything. It would be strange for us not to at the end of the day!

