NCIS season 21: When will filming begin?

As some cast members are wrapping up production for NCIS season 20, why not look a little bit more towards the future? When is filming going to begin for the next batch of episodes?

We should start off here, of course, by reminding you that there will be more episodes coming to CBS in the future. This was first confirmed several weeks ago, and it is still nice to imagine that the writers are going to be building up to some pretty great things. We are really hoping that there is going to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger since everything seems, at least at the moment, perfectly build up for that very thing.

So when will filming kick off for the next batch of episodes? We do not thing that producers are going to be out to institute some sort of radical change from what we have seen in the past. With that in mind, the fair assumption to make is that the cast and crew will be back in July, and work for more than two months before the show comes back to CBS.

We wouldn’t be shocked if the writers got off to an early start in preparing for the upcoming season, largely due to a potential writers’ strike coming later this spring. That is one of the things that made the timing of the renewal so fortuitous, and we also do tend to think that a lot of networks timed out their orders with this very thing in mind. If you don’t get renewals done early and there is some prolonged strike, there is a chance that we could be seeing some further delays.

For now, we’re hoping for more NCIS in the fall, and also for the writers to surprise us — it certainly seems like they are doing that with the season 20 finale!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

