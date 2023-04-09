Walker season 4: Is it renewed? The Jared Padalecki show’s future

As we start to get closer and closer to the end of season 3, isn’t this the perfect time to discuss Walker season 4 a little more extensively?

Let’s start by noting this — if you have been enjoying the Jared Padalecki show for a rather long time now, then you almost certainly are going to want the show back on the air again. Why wouldn’t you! It also does make sense, at least on paper, that you would have it back. We recognize that The CW has new ownership and yet, they have noted that they want shows that skew a little older and have mainstream potential. Given the popularity of Westerns / pseudo-Westerns these days, doesn’t Walker fit the bill? You also have a familiar face and a story that appeals to generations of viewers.

The only real reason of doubt we have at the moment is tied to us never navigating a single April / May period with The CW under Nexstar’s umbrella. We still don’t technically know what they are going to do, and they have held their cards pretty close to the vest. Realistically, there is a chance that they could cancel several shows, and that’s without noting that The Flash and Riverdale are both ending.

Even with this being said, we would be worried for Gotham Knights and the prequel Walker: Independence before getting into the flagship show; the future is also unclear for All American: Homecoming (despite the main All American getting renewed) as well as for The Winchesters.

Where things stand at the moment

For now, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic that a season 4 will be coming, mostly because The CW does still need scripted programming and if marketed properly, we still think that Walker could be far more popular than it currently is — Padalecki is brilliant and there are stories in here about family and recovery that are universal.

Hopefully, we will get news over the next few weeks — anything to give us a reprieve from some of our renewal anxiety before the finale.

