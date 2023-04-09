Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Or, are we in a situation where the Queen Latifah series is off the air for the second straight week?

After we saw a preemption last week due to the CMT Awards, obviously it makes sense that you would want to see something new this time around. However, that’s not happening thanks to everything from the Masters to, of course, it being Easter Sunday.

Luckily, we can at least tell you that the hiatus is almost over! The Equalizer is going to be back in action on April 16, and with an episode titled “No Good Deed.” Want to get some more insight about it? Then check out the full season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

“No Good Deed” – When a Venezuelan migrant is accused of murdering a prominent congresswoman whom he and his wife were staying with, McCall and the team work to uncover whether or not he was involved. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi tries to look after a student who seems to be experiencing distress at home, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about on the other side of this episode?

Let’s just say that there are a lot of episodes still to come! Even though this show does have a smaller episode order than we have for East New York or NCIS: Los Angeles, there is still a lot to look forward to before we get around to the finale.

Also, remember that there is a season 4 coming to CBS down the road! There may not be a precise premiere date for that as of right now, but it’s nice that this is not something that you have to worry about for the time being. Instead, just sit back and enjoy what lies ahead here.

(Photo: CBS.)

