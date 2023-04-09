Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC, Easter Sunday?

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Or, did the network decide to take a brief break in the action for Easter Sunday?

Well, let’s go ahead and share the good news: Even though there is no new Magnum PI coming on beforehand, you will have a chance to see James Spader and the rest of the cast in a matter of hours! Given that this is the final season of the show, it’s clear that the network is not so concerned about the ratings. Still, be sure to set your DVR if you are not around at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, or stream the next day!

We should note now in advance of this episode that the title here is “The Freelancer, Part 2,” but that could easily change to “The Freelancer: Conclusion” during the actual episode. The show pulled a move like this last week with Dr. Laken Perillos.

Do you want to know more details about the story now? Then go ahead and check out The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

04/09/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The return of The Freelancer unveils a conspiracy involving a local photographer. Ressler hits a personal milestone. TV-14

For those of you who are longtime fans, you will remember that the Freelancer is a longtime, super-iconic Blacklister who made his first appearance back in the second episode ever. From there, he turned up in season 8 when Liz busted him out of prison. Wujing broke him free at the start of this season and now, he is a part of a new master plan to destroy Raymond Reddington.

Will that work? Well, for the sake of tonight, probably not — there is a lot of season still to come!

(Photo: NBC.)

