Saturday Night Live: Jonas Brothers perform ‘Waffle House’

The Jonas Brothers were the musical guest on tonight’s Saturday Night Live alongside host Molly Shannon — so what did they perform?

One of the great things about a band like this on the show is that they have such an extensive catalogue of music to pull from. Sure, they have more recent hits, but every now and then, we do see a host on the show dip into the classics. Just remember that earlier this season we saw Brandi Carlile come on and perform “The Story,” an old but incredible track.

Also, of course we thought entering the episode that Kevin, Joe, and Nick would probably end up appearing in a sketch or two, just based on their history performing; it is the thing that makes the most overall sense if you want a sketch or two to spread like wildfire online. (That happened when Nick played Molly Shannon’s ex in one of the sketches.)

So what did they end up doing? Well, for the first performance, let’s just say that they performed something totally brand-new in “Waffle House” — which we tend to think the breakfast joint has to be pretty happy about. There’s a real rock anthem quality to this song, plus of course a little bit of relatability. Even if you haven’t ate at a Waffle House before, you’ve probably had a few conversations at some late-night diner or breakfast joint.

Related – Do you want to know who is going to be hosting the next new episode of SNL?

Going into this weekend’s new Saturday Night Live, what did you want to see from the Jonas Brothers?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







