Station 19 season 7: Is it renewed? What ABC is up to

Can you expect a Station 19 season 7 over at ABC? It goes without saying, but we absolutely would like to see it happen in the near future.

As a matter of fact, doesn’t it feel like the return of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is a sure thing? Just think about the fact that the medical drama has already been renewed! That is a pretty good indicator that this one well be, as well, especially when you think about the solid ratings.

We tend to think that, for the time being, the hang-up on an announcement is due to a couple of separate things.

1. Negotiations – These tend to take a long time for almost any show under the sun, but it can be even more consuming for a series at this particular point. Around season 6 or season 7 is when you have to lock up people to new deals and things can get complicated. Of course, this does vary from show to show.

2. Episode count – How many stories would we get for a potential season 7? We do tend to think that there should be some movement to get it up to the same number that we get from Grey’s Anatomy every single year, especially when you think about the fact that both have a similar audience. It is rather strange when you think about it that they often move forward with different numbers in their seasons.

When will the news be official?

While it could be as late as mid-May, we would be shocked in the event that there wasn’t some more news that comes out over the course of the next few weeks. Why keep us waiting any longer than this? We really wouldn’t understand it unless things are definitely taking a lot longer than expected.

Do you think that we’re going to be getting a Station 19 season 7 renewal in the near future?

