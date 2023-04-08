Survivor 44 episode 7 sneak peek: Matt and Frannie’s next move

Wednesday night on CBS you will have a chance to see Survivor 44 episode 7, and this one should be fun! After all, we’re at a super-curious spot in the game now where the merge is locked in, everyone has a vote, and for the first time hilariously all season, Matt can actually vote! He lost it for two Tribal Councils after being on a journey and now, he has a much better ability to actually play the game.

Now, here is the question that comes along with this: How well can he actually play it? Either he and Frannie have gotten a ton of airtime because production loves showmances, or because one of them is being set up for a big fall pretty soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Leading up to the next episode CBS has released a new preview, and it is one that certainly indicates that Matt may be teetering on overconfidence — it’s either that or he is just so relieved to have a vote. In a new video over here, you can see him tell Frannie how comfortable he feels in the game right now … and you should never feel comfortable at all. There are two big issues coming around the corner for him.

1. His idol is fake. He doesn’t know this, and nobody on Soka seems to know that Danny has the real one.

2. People are figuring out how close he and Frannie are. They may try to hide it, but it’s inevitable that it’s going to be noticed.

One other important question

How many allies does Matt have beyond Frannie at this point? From the outside looking in, she seems to be the better player of the two and we wouldn’t be shocked if she is the one who has a deep run. While we have seen Rob and Amber get to the final two in this game, it’s really hard for an obvious duo to make it super-far. They’ve got their work cut out for them BIG time.

Related – Who is sitting pretty at this point in the game?

How much danger do you think Matt and Frannie are in as we prepare for Survivor 44 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for more updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







