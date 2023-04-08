Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18: ‘Family Matters’ hopes

As many of you know at this point, we will be waiting a while to learn more about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 on CBS. Not only was there no promo released following last night’s new episode, but there was also no synopsis.

With all of this in mind, we are at a point where we are looking at a very strange unknown, one where we desperate want more information on the future but, unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot out there.

So what can we say about the next chapter of the story? According to the Futon Critic, the title for the next new episode is “Family Matters” and it is going to air on April 21. Maybe the title is some sort of homage to the classic sitcom, but we don’t quite think that Urkel is about to be showing up.

We know that in some ways, stories on Blue Bloods are hard to predict since the series is often procedural. However, we do at least think that Erin’s story this time around will impact her future. Despite being rivals in some ways, Bridget Moynahan’s character has likely realized further that she and Crawford are not really all that different. She is still working towards a future as a potential DA, and she’s realized some of the sacrifices that she has already made — including keeping Jack at arm’s length. Is she going to continue to be okay with that? It is another interesting question that we’re interested to see play out over time.

As for some other characters…

We are curious to see whether Danny’s dating life gets brought up again. This is a tricky situation in that a lot of people want him and Baez to be together and yet, we’re not sure the writers are going to go there. If they do, what does it mean for their partnership? However, will fans really accept the characters with anyone else?

What we are trying to explain here is the grand paradox of this show, and some of these situations are a little trickier to unravel than they would seem on the surface.

Related – Related – Check out more of the latest news on Blue Bloods, including the end of season 13 filming

What are you the most excited to see right now as we lead into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 on CBS?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here for some more information down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







