Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are hoping for more of the late-night comedy in a matter of hours, we don’t blame you.

After all, you have probably heard some of the headlines already about this upcoming episode — namely, that we are going to be seeing the epic return of former cast member Molly Shannon! Beyond that, the next musical guest is the Jonas Brothers so really, there is a lot of nostalgia that reaches across multiple time periods here.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news that there will, in fact, be an episode tonight featuring these aforementioned people, and 100% we’re anticipating it to be one of the better installments of the season. Just think about the potential this story has to be one of the best this season! Shannon could bring back some old characters and even if she doesn’t, this show is almost always going to be a lot better when you have seasoned performers coming in and delivering their absolute best. We have seen, time and time again, evidence of what she brings to the table.

Of course, we also do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of sketches tonight from the political realm — all you have to do for evidence is take a larger look at the events from the past several days.

The biggest challenge entering the episode

Is there any way that the show can top what happened with Colin Jost and Michael Che? We’ve seen some memorable back-and-forths before, but nothing like an April Fools’ prank that made Colin think that he was 100% bombing all of his jokes.

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode?

(Photo: NBC.)

