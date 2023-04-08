Fire Country season 1 episode 19: Bode and Gabriela’s future

As you prepare yourselves for Fire Country season 1 episode 19 on CBS later this month, why not discuss Bode and Gabriela? The relationship between two has been blossoming for quite some time and now, we have to hope that we are going to see things ramp up in the near future.

Are there reasons for some optimism that the two could be together in a more permanent way? Sure, with many of them coming down to a relatively simple question: The result of Bode’s parole hearing. This is something that we know is coming up in a couple of months within the timeline of the show, and everyone is hoping for a good result.

Oddly, the person who may be feeling the most pessimistic right now about the hearing is Bode himself, as he has been let down before. He also does have a tendency to get himself in precarious situations, especially if someone is not around to stop him.

Speaking to TV Insider about Bode’s future, Gabriela, and some of the character’s worst instincts, here is what Max Thieriot had to say:

I think the trickiest thing for Bode is he’s always apprehensive and a little nervous, fearful of [what could happen]. But the other thing that we’ve seen that we’ve commented on so well that he does is he’s extremely reactive. He makes decisions without really thinking all of them through. He puts himself into situations constantly, whether it’s danger [or not], because he sort of leads with his instinct and his heart.

For me, I think that’s one of the biggest things, is when Gabriela’s not around and they’re on an incident or whatever, who’s going to be the one to tell him, “don’t screw this up, don’t do something stupid, don’t do something dangerous.” Because as we’ve seen time and time again — being in the back of the car flying off that bridge, running into a fire or building or whatever — he puts himself in precarious situations.

We obviously hope that Bode will manage to survive and keep himself out of trouble long enough to be able to attend his hearing, but we recognize that nothing is altogether guaranteed. This is also a show with a renewal and hopes to be on the air for a long time — will they really get the character out of prison so soon?

Related – Get some more news now on the next Fire Country, including more insight on what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to see from Bode and Gabriela as we get further into Fire Country season 1?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







