Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: How could spin-off factor in?

We know that when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network, there is a whole plethora of confusing news out there.

So where do we start? Well, it feels right to remind everyone that there is no official return date as of yet, let alone a start of production. Things are so strange and ambiguous even still that the bulk of the cast and producers were no-shows for a PaleyFest panel this past weekend. Instead of offering some clarity, the Paramount Network team only added to the chaos.

Now, the hope remains that Yellowstone will be back to work on new episodes within the next couple of months, but where are the assurances? The best we have is assorted people, including some cast members, stating that they are hopeful. Then, you also add in here all of the big-time question marks that exist when it comes to a spin-off-of-sorts being planned with Matthew McConaughey.

What role does this potential show play?

Let’s put on our thinking caps for a moment. We tend to think that if Taylor Sheridan and the network have their way, this series is going to show up and function as a backdoor pilot in the final episodes of Yellowstone season 5, and it is likely to be the project set around the 6666 ranch in Texas. McConaughey could potentially join Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly in that project. This spin-off could then follow season 5, and then premiere either before or after a season 6.

Is there even going to be a Yellowstone season 6? That is something else to think about! It remains front of mind, even if we recognize that the bulk of people out there are still discussing the second part of season 5 and that may not change for a while.

