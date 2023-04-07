Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? After what we saw last week, it would be nice to follow that up with something more.

With that in mind, we’re here to present some news that we’re absolutely stoked about: You are going to be seeing something more very soon! There is an episode starting up in the standard 10:00 p.m. timeslot titled “Smoke & Mirrors,” and it’s one that features a difficult (and somewhat personal) dilemma for Frank Reagan at the center of it. What is he going to do when a member of his own, famed “Dream Team” ends up ruffling a few feathers?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and set the stage for a moment! Take a look at the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Smoke & Mirrors” – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny’s criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’ll have more coverage on this episode later, but we’ll go ahead and say that the Dream Team member in question is none other than Abigail Baker.

The bad news

We’re not that far from the end of the season, and there is at least one more hiatus coming. We don’t have to tell you that this is going to be a major point of frustration for all of us who not only want more stories, but want them almost weekly.

Of course, on the flip side we know now that there is a season 14 coming! That part of the equation is a little bit easier to stomach.

