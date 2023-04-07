Succession season 4 theory: Will Logan Roy die?

Now that we’re a couple of episodes in to Succession season 4, what better time is there to start thinking about story possibilities?

Or, to be specific, why not start a conversation more about Logan Roy’s long-term fate in this story? If you think back to the beginning of the show, then you can be easily reminded that the character was in failing health. Now, he seems to be very much back at full strength, but how long could that last?

There are certainly still questions out there about this character’s long-term future, mostly due to the fact that Logan’s death would easily create the most drama at the end of the day. Think about where his children are, and then also how little power Tom could find himself in. Also, there would be a good bit of irony in how so much of this series was about finding that viable succession plan, only for there to be no real clear path forward at the end of the day.

For so long, we thought this show was about finding clarity — yet, the truth is that there may not be any clarity to be found.

If he does die, why could it happen?

We certainly do not think it would be at this point. Let’s remember that Brian Cox is one of the most important players within this world and if we lose Logan, it is almost certainly going to be a little bit closer to the end. We personally could see him going an episode or two before the finale, leaving the characters a tiny bit of time to pick up the pieces.

For some reason, we wouldn’t be shocked if the person running the company in the end was someone like Gerri … but maybe that’s if Waystar Royco really wants to actually have some element of long-term success.

Do you really think that Logan Roy is going to die at some point before Succession season 4 wraps up?

