NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: Is Torres going to prison?

Just in case you weren’t excited already for the NCIS season 20 finale to arrive, let’s just say we’ve got an epic tease.

In a new post on his official Instagram, Wilmer Valderrama shared that over the course of this upcoming episode, you are going to see Nick Torres in a very different place than we have before. His hair has been shaved down, he’s wearing an orange jumpsuit, and he is in prison for … well, something. What that is remains to be seen. Odds are, this is a part of some sort of undercover operation.

If you do love this show, the biggest thing that we can say at present is that this is going to be one of the biggest episodes that we’ve had a chance to see so far, and it’s one that will test Torres in a lot of new ways. Will this be the final one for the character for a while? We hope not, but we’re also aware that Valderrama also has a Zorro project coming and balancing both of these things may be a rather hard thing to do.

Overall, let’s just hope that this episode does supply us with some more excellent twists and turns, and to give us something further to discuss beyond what we see on-screen. The last time that we had a truly jaw-dropping cliffhanger with this show, it’s when Gibbs’ boat exploded. That did set the stage for his eventual exit.

When will the finale air?

Think late May. We’re still a good chunk of time away from it, but there is some value in setting the stage far in advance, right? This is going to be, at the very least, an episode that builds anticipation in advance. Just seeing Torres in a very different environment (and with different hair!) is reason enough to wonder about some different things.

